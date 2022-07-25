Obé Fitness live-stream workouts are so fun they have fitness fans 'obsessed' - try for 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sometimes going to the gym isn’t convenient - or let's face it, just doesn’t sound that appealing! Fitness fans have found the perfect alternative: they're 'obsessed' with obé Fitness' fun live-stream workout classes that give you all the energy and excitement of a lively gym workout without having to leave home.

In addition to 8,000 (!) on-demand video workouts, ranging in length from 5 minutes to an hour (check out the amazing list for yourself) obé has up to 22 LIVE fitness classes per day on the app and website for all needs and levels.

In fact, obé's professional, accredited fitness instructors even call out members by name, keeping you engaged and motivated just like they would during an in-person gym workout.

Obé Fitness on-demand video or live classes, conducted by accredited fitness instructors, range from meditation to HIIT and weight training - there are even ones for kids!

Reviewers on Reddit are LOVING the obé Fitness classes, saying they’re "obsessed".

“I am obsessed with obé!!!” said one commenter. “First time I have successfully established a workout routine.”

Another wrote, “I do Kat's one-hour power block at least twice a week. I'm absolutely obsessed, both with her energy as a trainer and with the improvements I've seen in my strength and endurance.”

The obé philosophy is 'putting the fun back in fitness'

There's pretty much a class for every passion, from pilates and HIIT, dance to boxing, meditation to yoga. Plus, there's cycling, trampoline, weight training and more for those who have the equipment at home.

There are even pre- and post-natal workouts and specialized exercise classes you can do with your kids.

Even better, the cost is a fraction of a gym membership. Obé's membership program – which you can sign up for after a free trial – is regularly just $9.99 a month, or $89.99 per year.

And right now, if you love it, you can even get 50% off your first month of membership!

So if you're ready to get fit it's super easy - you can stream Obé on any device or cast it using Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, or Chromecast.

The classes even convinced one subscriber who started at home workouts because of the pandemic, to continue on with obé. “I love obe!” they enthused. “The mix of different classes and types of training is key. I think I’ll keep my subscription well after Covid ends and things open up again, so convenient.”

