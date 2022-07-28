Stacey Solomon loves this cult Aussie beauty brand – and they've launched a new range for oily skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Oily, breakout-prone skin can be a bugbear all year round, but is made worse by sticky, hot summer weather. Newly married TV star Stacey Solomon previously revealed that she used Sand & Sky’s Australian Pink Clay Mask to beat breakouts and perfect her complexion, and the brand has now released a range to target oily skin and the unwanted spots, inflammation and shine triggered by it – and you can save 15% on everything!

Within the new Oil Control collection, the hero product is a daily lightweight moisturiser that eliminates oily skin and balances and calms inflammation while delivering essential hydration. It tackles the three causes of acne for a comfortably clear complexion with zero dryness.

Designed to unclog pores, banish shine and limit breakouts, the Clearing Moisturiser is enriched with BHA and prebiotics for a calm, clear complexion. Lightweight and fast absorbed, it harnesses the power of soothing botanicals and sebum-controlling actives to deliver essential, non-greasy hydration for oily skin, while also addressing the causes of acne and rebalancing the microbiome for celeb-worthy clear skin confidence.

Oil Control Clearing Moisturiser. £34.90 and save 15% with code HELLO15, Sand & Sky

Benefits of the product include a 32% increase in skin’s hydration levels, a 28% reduction in sebum production after 10 days use and a 60% reduction in pore size. The Clearing Moisturiser is free from fragrance, alcohol and harsh ingredients meaning that oily skin is hydrated and balanced and never stripped or dry.

The moisturiser also provides a perfect base for makeup, due to its ability to hydrate skin while also preventing sebum buildup. Apply a pea-sized amount to freshly cleansed skin.

The brand suggests that to supercharge results, the moisturiser should be used alongside the Clearing Face Mask, which eliminates excess oil and unclogs pores.

Oil Control Clearing Face Mask, £30.90 and save 15% with code HELLO15, Sand & Sky

The mask is also available in a bundle with the moisturiser, and as the cleanser and breakout kit have already sold out, don't delay!

Oil Control Skin Balancing Kit, £55.90 and save 15% with code HELLO15, Sand & Sky

Stacey Solomon previously shared the Australian Pink Clay Face Mask to her Instagram stories saying her skin had been 'so bad' she was using it to clear breakouts. You can also save 15% on this popular product with our reader code HELLO15.

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask, £36.90 and save 15% with code HELLO15, Sand & Sky

Shop the full Sand & Sky product range here.

