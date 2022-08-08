This $20 serum takes the anti-aging secret loved by Kim Kardashian and Katie Holmes next level

Stars from Kim Kardashian to Kerry Washington and Katie Holmes swear by beauty products containing hyaluronic acid to keep their skin glowing. And Facetheory's vegan Hylafecta S14 Hyaluronic Acid Serum takes the celebrity-loved beauty ingredient to the next level with a special formula that works wonders on all skin types.

If you want your stressed-out and tired skin to look more refreshed, and also boost hydration, hyaluronic acid is the way to go – it's no wonder the A-list are massive fans. The multitasking beauty ingredient is a true skincare MVP, and the Hylafecta serum optimises its benefits, with three types of hyaluronic acid designed to penetrate the skin at different levels, boosting skin elasticity and strengthening the skin barrier.

Hylafecta S14 Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $19.49, Facetheory

But what really takes this serum to the next level is Pink Rock Rose Extract, an antioxidant found in the Mediterranean desert which helps reduce both signs of aging and skin issues - such as skin redness and red spots - related to stress and anxiety.

One reviewer raved about the serum's "lovely consistency", adding: "Soaked straight in, not sticky...tapped a little under eye the dehydrated fine lines immediately looked better!"

Not only is the serum recommended for all skin types - sensitive and acne-prone skin included - it's a beauty step that's easy to add to your normal routine. After you cleanse and tone your skin, apply just two or three drops of serum to your face while still damp - Hylafecta's contains a high concentration of its active ingredients, so you don't need to use much!

The serum can be used up to twice daily - and if you use it in the morning be sure to follow up with moisturiser and a good SPF.

