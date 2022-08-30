'My gut has never felt better': Nooci's top-rated all-in-one supplement uses traditional Chinese medicine to beat the bloat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Coming back from summer vacation means getting back to school and work, back to our routines and, for some of us, getting back on form when it comes to our health!

Natural herbal supplements are a great way to get back on track, and if you’re wanting to kick start your metabolism and beat post-vacay bloat, Nooci’s all-in-one ReNoo Women's Longevity supplement, which is based on Traditional Chinese Medicine, is getting rave reviews.

Meaning "woman energy" in Mandarin, and founded by mom and entrepreneur Stephanie Tan, wellness brand Nooci creates science-backed, responsibly-sourced herbal supplements to tackle everything from hay fever and allergies - with Noo Air Nasal Relief - to the popular Noo Moon, which helps with PMS and menstrual pain.

ReNoo, for gut health and more, is a simple powder packet to add to your hot drinks or smoothies – and it has earned a 4.9 out of 5-star average from reviewers!

ReNoo Women's Longevity supplement, 30 packets, $45, Nooci

The multi-tasking wellness solution is designed to not only tackle that uncomfortable bloat, but also lower your sugar cravings, boost energy and your immune system, and maintain healthy skin.

Plus, all first-time customers get a 10% off discount with the code: NOOCI10.

One reviewer says she "absolutely loves" ReNoo and finds it "so easy to include in my daily routine". "I’ve been drinking ReNoo with my tea every morning for about a week (it tastes like soothing, mild matcha), and I can already tell it’s helping to lower my sugar cravings and my gut has never felt better."

Stephanie Tan came up with the idea of Nooci after trying to find a natural solution that would help increase her wellness and help with issues from lack of sleep to allergies while she was pregnant.

The entrepreneur created the wellness brand to make TCM more accessible to women who, like her, were seeking optimal balance in their health with an innovative new approach: combining Chinese traditions with Western practices.

And by the looks of it, it’s a winning combination!

