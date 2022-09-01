Hailey Bieber swears by this skincare brand – and you can now shop her favourite products at Boots

With her glowing complexion and supermodel looks, Hailey Bieber has become a modern beauty icon. Taking to Instagram stories last year she shared her ten skincare heroes, with two from Drunk Elephant. And the best news is that the cult brand is now available at Boots in the UK, meaning that we can all make like Hailey and grab her go-to products on the high street.

Hailey included two bestsellers by Drunk Elephant in her recommendations

Writing about the brand’s Slaai Makeup Cleansing Balm she shared that she’d ‘been loving this for makeup removal’. A bestseller in the range, the formula gently melts away makeup and impurities, transforming into a nourishing milk when mixed with water. With a blend of five oils including marula and Kalahari melon, it leaves behind a healthy glow and a perfectly cleansed base for serums or makeup. It also comes with a separate pot of ultrafine bamboo and charcoal spheres to add some custom skin-refining exfoliation whenever you feel the need.

Drunk Elephant Slaai Makeup Cleansing Balm, £31, Boots

MORE: Adult acne is on the rise: try this 4-step skincare routine to beat breakouts

Next, Hailey declared ‘loooove this mask’ about the F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, a cooling and quenching overnight mask to strengthen the skin’s acid mantle and restore moisture and hydration – ideal for frequent flyers such as Hailey or if you experience dryness or dehydration. This multitasker also repairs damage and creates a more even skintone and texture. Apply as the last step in your skincare routine at night and wake up to a more refreshed complexion come morning.

Drunk Elephant F-Balm Electrolyte Waterfacial, £45, Boots

Drunk Elephant products have been developed with the philosophy that you can layer or mix anything together without reducing product absorption or efficacy (they call this a Skincare Smoothie) – so the brand recommends layering the mask over the Virgin Marula Oil for an extra dose of moisture, or TLC Framboos, an exfoliating serum if your skin seems dull or rough to the touch.

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil, £34, Boots

SHOP NOW

Drunk Elephant TLC Framboos Glycolic Night Serum, £76, Boots

SHOP NOW

RELATED: Shania Twain loves this facial oil so much she gifted it to all her friends

Founded in 2012 by Tiffany Masterson, Drunk Elephant takes its quirky name from the intoxicating effect that marula oil has on African elephants eating it from the trees. The brand aims to simplify skincare using only ingredients that directly benefit the health of the skin, leaving out essential oils, alcohols, silicones, fragrances or dyes which can cause irritation. Drunk Elephant advises that by letting your skin 'reset' with a simple but effective routine, you'll see visible results and feel more confident to go makeup-free.

The brand has built a loyal following including the likes of Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Aniston, with its colourful square-shaped bottles gracing many an Instagram shelfie. And you can get the VIP treatment with the recipe for your own Skincare Smoothie by taking this free, interactive quiz.

Shop the entire Drunk Elephant range now at Boots.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.