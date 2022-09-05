New to retinol or a skincare pro? Get results in as little as 5 days with this wonder serum from Kiehl’s In partnership with Kiehl's

Viewed as the gold standard ingredient in skincare, retinol is hailed as one of the most effective topical treatments. Boasting a range of visible benefits from treating acne, smoothing texture, minimising the appearance of pores and visibly reducing fine lines and wrinkles, introducing a retinoid into your skincare regime can truly transform your complexion.

As HELLO!’s Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly shares: “There are few ingredients dermatologists hold in higher regard than retinol. Also known as vitamin A, it works on a cellular level to soften wrinkles, stoke up collagen and improve the tone and texture of your skin.

"Retinol is very much a rite of passage – I’ve worked my way up from lower-strength creams to stronger serums and treatments. So I say, believe the hype. The magic of this molecule is real.”

You can introduce a retinol at any age, but dermatologists recommend starting one in your late twenties. For beginners it’s best to start gradually with a lower percentage to avoid any redness or flaking as your skin gets used to the formula. This is where Kiehl’s latest innovation comes in – the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum.

Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum, £45 for 40ml, Kiehl’s

Created for first-time retinol users and those with sensitive skin, it delivers a precise daily dose of pure retinol formulated to achieve visible results without tell-tale redness, dryness or peeling. Pure Retinol is the purest form of retinol available over-the-counter and converts in skin to retinoic acid to directly target skin concerns.

Already winning four awards from the beauty press, this hero serum also includes ceramides to build a stronger skin barrier and ensure your complexion is less susceptible to irritation, damage from pollution and UV rays, dehydration and a loss of elasticity – a true all-rounder!

Suitable for nightly use from your first try, apply over your face after cleansing. It pairs well with Kiehl’s other multitasking serums including the Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate and Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate. Be sure to use an SPF in the daytime as retinol increases cell turnover, temporarily making skin thinner and more fragile so it’s best to bolster your protection from the sun.

If you’re more of a beauty pro and have been using retinol for some time, look to the brand’s new Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum. With a mission to achieve healthy skin for all since 1851, Kiehl’s is driven by science and inspired by nature and has introduced a stronger level of active ingredient offering faster results for the seasoned retinol user.

Retinol Fast Release Wrinkle-Reducing Night Serum, £68 for 30ml, Kiehl’s

With a strength of 0.3%, the powerful formula accelerates skin surface cell renewal, penetrating up to 15 surface layers deep. You’ll see a visible reduction in fine lines in as little as five days, and an improvement in deeper set wrinkles within two weeks. The clever packaging isolates pure retinol powder which is freshly mixed into the serum on first use.

Over time you’ll enjoy a smoother, more youthful complexion, with a refined skin texture and a firmer, more lifted appearance. Impressively, 100% of panellists in a ten-week clinical and consumer trial agreed that they saw a reduction of wrinkles*.

Use once a day at night, pressing down on the button two to three times for a pea-sized amount then apply over clean dry skin. Again, this serum can be paired with another Kiehl’s product such as Super Multi-Corrective Cream to boost radiance and moisture. Again, ensure you’re using SPF50 in the daytime for a skincare routine that really delivers.

*71 panellists over the 10 week trial