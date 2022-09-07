How to tweak your makeup routine for the menopause

If you’re currently navigating the menopause or perimenopause, you may have noticed changes to your complexion and consequently, how your makeup looks and lasts. Hormonal changes to the skin can cause redness, an increase in fine lines, breakouts and a loss of elasticity.

So, whether you want to dial down inflammation, find a sheer but flattering foundation or just boost your confidence with a much-deserved makeover, read on for our expert tips to tweak your routine to look and feel your best…

READ MORE: Clarins launches super innovative line for menopausal skin - and the reviews are amazing

The right skincare makes the best base for makeup. First start with a serum, such as Clarins Super Restorative Remodelling Serum. The Super Restorative range targets the effects of menopause upon the skin, and this first step replenishes the complexion, helping to lift and sculpt the contours of the face, reduce wrinkles and restore luminosity.

Distribute evenly across the face, neck and décolleté by gently pressing in, then use both hands to apply pressure three times each on the cheek, forehead and neck; this is called the pressure draining method and will help to stimulate circulation.

Super Restorative Remodelling Serum, from £84, Clarins

Take our poll:

Next, add a moisturiser. The new formulas in the range combine organic harungana extract, proven to be as effective as retinol in boosting the production of elastin and collagen, and organic gorse extract, recognised for its ability to restore skin tone and fight slackening. This light yet nourishing cream will instantly illuminate and smooth, providing a hydrating base for your makeup. Press outwards over the face in gentle motions.

Super Restorative Day Cream SPF 15, £77, Clarins

Menopause is a time where primers really come into their own, creating an adhesive layer between skincare and makeup for a longer-lasting finish. If you're prone to flushing or have noticed more pink or red tones in your complexion from inflammation or rosacea, look to a colour correcting fluid such as Clarins SOS Primer in Green. The pale green tone will neutralise redness as you massage it in, as well as soothing and hydrating before makeup.

SOS Primer, £28, Clarins

When it comes to foundation, it's best to look for a sheer to medium coverage that can be built up in light layers rather than anything heavy or mattifying. If you're prone to hot flushes, look for a yellow or gold-toned foundation rather than a pink or rosy base. If you haven’t updated your foundation shade in a while it’s worth being colour matched at a beauty counter as our complexion naturally loses pigment with age. Clarins offer a complimentary Complexion Perfection service where customers can be colour matched and find the best foundation for their skin type.

Use a brush to apply foundation as this will keep the temperature of your skin cooler than using your hands, and start in the centre of the face and gently blend out, working with small quantities at first to ensure you're enhancing, rather than masking your skin.

Clarins' Everlasting Youth Fluid comes highly rated, enriched with plant extracts to conceal age spots and imperfections with extracts of chicory to boost luminosity and radiance. Awarding it 5 stars, one online reviewer shares “It is light and easy to use and makes my skin feel young again! I never feel let down”.

RELATED: How to deal with menopause: 5 empowering lifestyle tips

Everlasting Youth Fluid, £36, Clarins

As we age, we need more structure and definition around the eyes, but keep it simple, tonal and blended for the most flattering look. Try a palette of soft bronze shades and build up to your desired intensity. You can also add a dab of liquid or powder highlighter on the inner corner to perk up tired eyes.

Ombre 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette, £36, Clarins

Add a few subtle coats of mascara in black or brown to frame your eyes.

Supra Volume Mascara, £23, Clarins

Finally, keep lips hydrated with a mood-boosting wash of colour from a comfortable (not sticky!) lip oil. Praised since their launch, this superb range has been recently reformulated with a trio of plant oils to revive, comfort and protect lips whilst visibly plumping. They provide a sheer tint and the curved sponge applicator means they glide on easily on the go. Choose from 8 flattering shades - we're swiping on Honey.

Lip Comfort Oil, £20, Clarins

Shop the full Clarins collection of skincare and makeup here.