Revealed: Kim Kardashian swears by this eye cream to combat dark circles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Since the early 2000s, all eyes have been focused on Kim Kardashian. Known for her sleek fashion and glamorous lifestyle, the reality star turned entrepreneur has built a business empire including her own clothing and makeup lines – and has looked every inch a star whilst doing so. But how does she ‘keep up’ with this lifestyle whilst looking so radiant?

RELATED: Kim Kardashian channels pink camouflage Balenciaga Barbie

Kim relies on Japanese skincare brand Shiseido and their hydrating Benefiance range to brighten her under eyes and leave her complexion feeling smooth and moisturised.

Kim is a keen fan of the Japanese skincare brand

When Kim ran her lifestyle blog back in 2013, she heralded the brand for how the Pure Retinol Instant Eye Treatment Masks left her under-eyes feeling, revealing: “This keeps my eyes looking fresh and free of any dark circles”.

Shiseido, who are celebrating 150 years in the cosmetics industry this year, has since updated this fan-favourite range – now reformulating Kim’s hero product into a Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream.

Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream, £62, Shiseido

Inspired by neuroscience, Shiseido skincare is formulated with their Reneura Technology+™, helping to reawaken your skin’s sensory receptors and making it more responsive to the benefits of the skincare product.

Containing aqua peptide and rare Japanese algae, this rich cream restores moisture and plumps your delicate under eye skin – quickly reducing the appearance of crow’s feet and creasing caused by stress and facial frowning, leaving you with more youthful looking skin in just 1 week.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's go-to glycolic cleansing pads are half price in the Amazon sale

Using the tip of your ring finger, simply apply 0.1g (that’s the equivalent to the size of a grain of rice) and share the application across both under eye areas as the last step of your morning and evening skincare routines.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.