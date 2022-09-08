Move over, Kim Kardashian: Reviewers say this Booty Clay Mask 'made my butt sexier than before'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Just one look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram bikini shots will show you she has some seriously enviable curves - and we think even she would be tempted by this stretch mark-reducing, acne-fighting, butt-firming booty clay mask that has reviewers raving.

Basically, it’s a ten-minute face mask for your butt!

As one verified buyer enthused: “I've never felt more confident... It made my butt sexier than before and I love it!”

The all-natural Booty Clay Mask by BodyBlendz is made from detoxifying and soothing Australian white clay enriched with rich ingredients to soften your skin: vitamin E, shea butter, macadamia oil, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid.

Plus there's a stimulating mix of artichoke extract, levan and caffeine to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

Booty Clay Mask, $39.99, BodyBlendz

If you're a booty beauty skeptic, you're not alone!

Nourishing and firming Booby Mask, $39.99, BodyBlendz

But the impact of the mask on the derrieres of even the most hesitant of shoppers, from clearing up acne to reducing scars and firming up skin – generally, helping them achieve a more smooth and firm-looking rear end – has them convinced.

“It's a product you don't know you need but are pretty glad you found,” said one reviewer.

Another admitted: “I did not really have high hopes for this product initially. But i noticed my stretch marks faded. So amazing!”

