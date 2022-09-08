Move over, Kim Kardashian: Reviewers say this Booty Clay Mask 'made my butt sexier than before'

Karen Silas
Reviews are in: shoppers love this all-natural Booty Clay Mask by BodyBlendz that helps reduce the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks on your butt - plus helps clear up acne and firms your skin.
Just one look at Kim Kardashian’s Instagram bikini shots will show you she has some seriously enviable curves - and we think even she would be tempted by this stretch mark-reducing, acne-fighting, butt-firming booty clay mask that has reviewers raving.
Basically, it’s a ten-minute face mask for your butt!
As one verified buyer enthused: “I've never felt more confident... It made my butt sexier than before and I love it!”
The all-natural Booty Clay Mask by BodyBlendz is made from detoxifying and soothing Australian white clay enriched with rich ingredients to soften your skin: vitamin E, shea butter, macadamia oil, aloe vera and hyaluronic acid.
Plus there's a stimulating mix of artichoke extract, levan and caffeine to reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Booty Clay Mask, $39.99, BodyBlendz
If you're a booty beauty skeptic, you're not alone!
But the impact of the mask on the derrieres of even the most hesitant of shoppers, from clearing up acne to reducing scars and firming up skin – generally, helping them achieve a more smooth and firm-looking rear end – has them convinced.
“It's a product you don't know you need but are pretty glad you found,” said one reviewer.
Another admitted: “I did not really have high hopes for this product initially. But i noticed my stretch marks faded. So amazing!”
