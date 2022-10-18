TikTok video goes viral revealing the chic perfume Parisian women love to wear 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Having pored over the new season collections and best outfits on the Frow at Paris Fashion Week, we’re feeling inspired to add a touch of Parisian elegance to our beauty stash.

On a similar quest, TikTok star Madi Prettyman has gone viral in her pursuit of the elegant musky rose scent smelt across the city on a recent trip.

Madi Prettyman aka @chooseyourglow turned detective to discover Paris' favourite scent

Her video begins by explaining: “So many women in Paris were wearing the same perfume and we were on a mission to find out what it was… one of our Parisian friends showed us their guess. Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum.

So off we went to Sephora. We tried a few perfumes and finally found it. This is the winner! Obsessed…”

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum 100ml, £107, Boots

Narciso’s For Her blends top notes of feminine rose and peach with a moreish heart of musk, and base notes of lush patchouli and sandalwood in a chic pale pink square bottle. Co-created by Francis Kurkdijan, responsible for celebrity favourite Baccarat Rouge 540, the fragrance has become a cult classic amongst fashion and beauty insiders.

It is available in a 50ml and 100ml bottle plus a gift set containing a 100ml For Her Eau de Parfum, 50ml body lotion and 10ml purse spray offering a value of £100 for the special price of £80.

Narciso Rodriguez For Her Eau de Parfum 50ml Gift Set, £80, Boots

Other TikTok fans were quick to add their praise to Madi's video, commenting:

“Narciso perfumes are my favourite – my one and only, I don't wear anything else”

“This is THE scent. I’ve not stopped wearing mine since I got it in Paris in 2014!”

“The most long lasting perfume I’ve used”

“That’s my favourite perfume but honestly any Narciso Rodriguez smells amazing”.

Madi was thrilled to find the fragrance in store

Time to join the fandom we say!

