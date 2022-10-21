Halle Berry's natural anti-cellulite secret now comes in a 'magic' lotion for face and neck, too

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

How does Halle Berry stay looking so amazing at 56? She doesn’t smoke or drink, swears by bone broth and keeps a simple skincare routine - including, it has been widely reported, adding caffeine-packed coffee grounds to her body wash which helps exfoliate, boost circulation and reduce the appearance of cellulite.

RELATED: Halle Berry reveals one of her best anti-aging skincare secrets

Coffee is a true skincare wonder for celebrities and the rest of us alike, and now you can get the benefits in an all-in-one lotion that’s designed to be used all over - including for tightening your face and neck!

MORE: Halle Berry shares the affordable secret behind her supremely toned legs

Bodyblendz – the minds behind the butt-firming Booty Clay Mask – has created a silky, lightweight all-over Anti-Cellulite Lotion With Caffeine, featuring a blend of botanical extracts, including green coffee seed enzymes, for an all-over tone-up from head to toe.

Face & Body Anti-Cellulite Lotion With Caffeine, $39.99, Bodyblendz

You can shop the two-piece bundle and save - shoppers are stocking up on the lotion, with 90% of reviewers giving it four stars or above.

“It's a great product for hydration, I even use it for my face at night,” said one reviewer. “My thighs felt toned after a few applications, I could definitely feel the lift and evenness it gave. I'm in love with this product.”

BEAUTY SOLUTIONS: Want thicker lashes? Kim Kardashian fave Augustinus Bader's 2-in-1 serum has come to the rescue

“It's the only lotion that I've ever seen an immediate difference after putting on,” enthused another. “It immediately smooths and firms your skin. Plus my skin stays moisturized all day and night, which doesn't happen often for me. This does magic!”

MORE: Blake Lively would love this genius cleavage solution for cut-out and backless dresses

But what does the Green Coffee seed extract do? The multi-tasking antioxidant tones, softens and nourishes, reducing the appearance of cellulite, PLUS it’s great for anti-ageing, helping boost elasticity.

That means that if you have sagging skin in your neck and jawline, or other parts of your body, this Bodyblendz lotion, which is gentle enough for sensitive skin, will go to work to lift and hydrate.

“Wrinkled skin under my armpits are now smooth and supple,” wrote one verified buyer. “Also, the skin above my knees are improving, you will know what I am talking about if you are over 50!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.