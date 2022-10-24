Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton swear by this at-home gadget for glowing skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

With gorgeous, glowing skin, celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have some of the world’s best facialists to thank. However, not having access to expert aestheticians doesn’t mean that A-list worthy skin is out of reach. In fact, there’s one skincare gadget that’s loved by Kim and Paris, and available for anyone to use from the comfort of their own home: LYMA Laser.

Rumoured to be the world’s most wanted beauty device (after selling out on GOOP and in Harrods), LYMA Laser is the first and only skincare laser device that delivers clinic-grade power at-home. And did we mention, it’s handbag-sized?

Being FDA cleared and safe to use on all skin types, the gadget claims to help with transforming the skin by reducing wrinkles, pigmentation, and post-acne scarring, making it the ultimate skincare investment.

So, just how does it work? The cold near-infrared laser technology penetrates the deepest layers of the skin to remodel and rebuild from the base up, ensuring zero cellular damage in the process. It’s even safe enough to use on your delicate eye area!

Being 100 times more powerful than standard LED light therapy, the LYMA Laser penetrates fat and muscle tissue to encourage new collagen formation, which results in healthier, more plump looking skin. The at-home treatment involves no downtime and no pain, which is another added bonus.

Watch Kim Kardashian use the LYMA Laser in a facial treatment

Other celebrity fans include Jessica Simpson, Jenna Dewan, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lili Reinhart. Model Hailey Bieber also received a pre-Oscar facial using the LYMA Laser from celebrity facialist Joanna Czech and looked totally amazing.

