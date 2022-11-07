5 myths beauty experts want to bust about taking collagen supplements

Collagen supplements are renowned for boosting nail and hair growth, and improving skin tone and texture, but with so many myths circulating about the definitive benefits of taking them and whether they really make a difference, finding the real facts can be quite complicated.

There are five recurring myths that come up time and time again about the effectiveness of collagen supplements and which products on the market have actual real benefits. So, we spoke to scientists and nutritionists at MINERVA RESEARCH LABS UK to help us bust some of these myths…

The 5 myths of taking collagen supplements

1. There is no difference between a tablet, powder, or a liquid collagen supplement

Better absorbed by the body and easier to drink, liquid collagen supplements are more practical than taking other forms of collagen. Bottled daily dosed liquid supplements tend to be perfectly mixed giving you the exact dosage of ingredients in every dose.

On the other hand, powder supplements can be messy and difficult to weigh with the heavier particles often sitting at the bottom of the container not giving a unified daily dose. Tablet supplements can be difficult to swallow, and coatings and bulking agents can affect proper absorption of their ingredients. “Because of their size, tablet collagen supplements also cannot be guaranteed to contain an ample amount of collagen, meaning you would need a further supplement to get the same dose and receive the same benefits,” says Dr Martin Godfrey from MINERVA RESEARCH LABS.

He also added, “once absorbed into the body, liquid supplements are far more bioavailable meaning they are digested and reach the bloodstream quicker than other forms of collagen”.

Gold Collagen's Forte Plus liquid supplement provides an optimal dose of the highest quality marine collagen and other active ingredients such as Rocket, Biotin, Borage Oil, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C, D, E and B5 and B6 to name a few. Both delicious and easy to drink, it comes in recyclable glass bottles and is sugar and preservative free – perfect for mixing with water or adding to your morning smoothie.

2. Collagen supplements can only help people over a certain age

False! Although it may seem that collagen supplements are geared towards a more mature demographic, experts claim that we lose 1.5% of our natural collagen after the age of 25. So, it’s recommended to start consuming collagen supplements between the ages of 25-30 as a preventative measure to skin ageing and hair loss.

Gold Collagen's Pure Plus formula has been developed for the first signs of ageing and is for ages 25+. Following this, collagen supplements can be used as a treatment to improve skin elasticity and reduce lines and wrinkles.

3. Taking a higher dose of collagen makes it work better

Your body can only absorb a certain amount of any vitamin in each period of time – so taking anything other than the recommended dose of collagen won’t work any better or faster. As explained by Dr Martin, “the ability of the body to absorb collagen is limited and a higher dose of collagen does not necessarily mean that the body is able to absorb all.”

4. Combining other ingredients in your collagen supplement makes it less effective

As well as the recommended five grams of collagen, it is also advised to add supporting ingredients into any collagen supplement to aid the synthesis of the collagen as well as preventing it from degrading. Other ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and vitamin C are essential and should be added to any formula to support collagen production and prevent radical damage to the collagen molecules.

5. It can take a long time to see the benefits

Depending on the right product and when taken correctly, it shouldn’t take a long time to see any visible results from adding a collagen supplement to your routine. For example, users who have taken the Gold Collagen Hairlift range have reported noticing visible results in as little as three weeks. Furthermore, Hairlift users can expect to see up to grow more than 4,000 new hairs in a matter of a few months!

Enriched with rocket extract as well as hair-loving keratin and biotin, their Hairlift complex supports your hair's natural growth cycle, reduces hair fall and ensures hair looks full, thick, and healthy.

