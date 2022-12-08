This hair care gift set from Moroccanoil is the perfect stocking filler In partnership with Moroccanoil

When preparing a festive stocking for a beauty-obsessed loved one, you can’t go far wrong with hair care – and with winter well underway, make sure you gift them the very best products to help protect their hair from the elements.

To combat dry and damaged hair, it is incredibly important to find products with nourishing ingredients that will repair and boost hydration and shine.

Moroccanoil is renowned for its hero ingredient, argan oil, which is rich in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamin E. This age-old beauty secret has many uses, helping to hydrate and soften hair, for healthy-looking, beautiful locks.

Moroccanoil Treatment is especially good for restoring and reviving damaged, coloured hair. Not only does the treatment speed up blow-drying time, but it can also help make hair more manageable thanks to its detangling properties. Just one application of Moroccanoil Treatment increases hair’s shine by up to 118%*.

This festive season, Moroccanoil are offering a variety of gorgeous gift sets dependent on your hair needs. Read on to discover our favourite one...

Moroccanoil Exclusive Treatment with free Curl Defining Cream Set, £34.85, LOOKFANTASTIC

Ideal for those with curly hair, the Moroccanoil Exclusive Treatment with a free Curl Defining Cream set promises a boost of enhanced moisture.

It features the brand’s signature Moroccanoil Treatment, Curl Defining Cream and a sample of Brumes Du Maroc fragrance mist.

Formulated to define both waves and tight curls and maintain flyaways, the Curl Defining Cream works as a leave-in conditioning treatment - perfect for taming frizz and locking in hydration.

To shop the signature Moroccanoil Treatment and discover the full collection of great gift sets, visit lookfantastic.com

*According to an independent study