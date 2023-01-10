Want eyebrows like Lily Collins? This TikTok viral brow serum can help

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to our beauty regimes, many trends can come and go – but one thing that we’re 100 percent certain will never go out of style is having the perfect eyebrows. Lily Collins, we’re looking at you!

Many makeup artists say that your eyebrows are the ultimate way to shape your face when completing any look, and so it’s important to take care of your natural brows by using products like eyebrow serums.

Natural eyebrows can sometimes appear light and sparse, so the goal is to find a product that can enhance their appearance by creating the illusion of fuller-looking, fluffier eyebrows.

Grande Cosmetics, one of the number one lash and brow serum brands in America, is making waves on TikTok for the acclaimed 2-in-1 Tinted Eyebrow Gel and Brow Enhancing Serum. Incredibly, it’s both an instant and long-term solution to enhance your eyebrows.

GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel & Brow Enhancing Serum, $38, Grande Cosmetics

Currently going viral for its amazing results, this hero serum is available in 4 shades to suit your brow hairs - giving an instant wash of color and natural thicker-looking brows over time. How? Well, firstly this dynamite product offers a smudge-proof tint with 12-hour wear time, which helps to create the look of a thicker, more defined brow.

Secondly, the serum – which has been formulated with such as Vitamin E, Castor Oil and Beet Root Extract - has been clinically proven to enhance eyebrows over time to promote thicker, darker looking brows, with results being visible in just six to eight weeks.

93% of users raved that it was the best eyebrow gel they had ever used with the majority of users seeing both immediate and long-term benefits*.

One fan commented: “I love this product. When I tried this brow gel, it immediately gave me brows the shape and color that I wanted. The more I use it, the more I can see my brows get darker over time and parts that were sparse on my brows are now starting to fill in!”

For such a nifty price, this product is going straight into our shopping basket!

