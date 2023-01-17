Shoppers claim this ‘miracle’ CBD patch helps with sleep, anxiety and pain - and it’s on offer

In the world of wellness, CBD is highly thought of as a remedy for many conditions - including skin inflammation, sleep deprivation, anxiety, and chronic pain. Due to its natural calming properties, many of us are turning to CBD to help aid our ailments and improve our overall wellbeing.

CBD can be used in many ways – but one popular way to use this hero ingredient is through topical application. Health and wellness brand KLORIS have come up trumps with users for providing the ultimate way to use this hero ingredient – through handy skin patches. But just how do they work?

CBD Patches One-Month Supply, £48, KLORIS plus receive a free CBD Oil worth £36

Formulated with 16mg of pure CBD, the KLORIS CBD patches are said to be simple, convenient, and long-lasting. The patch is activated by your body heat and releases active ingredients steadily over the following 24 period. Through this special adhesive patch application, the CBD can penetrate through the skin and into your body whilst bypassing your liver and digestive system – which KLORIS claim allows for maximum effectiveness. Commended for their discreet design, simply replace the patch when the ‘dose’ symbol begins to fade.

Recommended by 91% of users, one fan praised their effectiveness, stating: “This product provides targeted pain relief and works particularly well for me in areas where traditional painkillers don’t work. This has become a part of my daily pain management.''

Another wrote, “I was very skeptical as to whether the patches would change my pain. But I’m pleased to say so far so good! After seven days using the patches, I can honestly confirm I am experiencing less pain and sleeping better.”

Available to order in a one-month or three-month package, KLORIS are currently offering a fabulous deal where you will receive a complimentary bottle of the brand’s award-winning 5% CBD Oil when you purchase a pack of 24 Hour CBD Patches.

