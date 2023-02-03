The 'royal' skincare secret loved by Anne Hathaway’s facialist

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Have you ever wondered how Anne Hathaway stays eternally youthful?

Well, the Les Misérables star's facialist Su-Man recommended Omorovicza Queen Essence toner in a recent interview - and the regally-named line now has a new Queen facial oil that we’re sure will be another Hollywood hit.

All Omorovicza skincare includes the brand’s own patented formula which encapsulates the skin-healing minerals of Budapest’s thermal baths.

Anne Hathaway's longtime facialist Su-Man recommended the regally-named Omorovicza Queen Essence toner in a recent interview

The result is the unique 'Healing Concentrate' which helps protect your skin, while healing and firming it, too, against everything from hormonal fluctuations to harsh weather.

The new Queen Oil, a rescue treatment from Omorovicza's Queen of Hungary line, works for all skin types, is designed to renew your skin barrier, tackling dryness and lost skin density in the process.

MORE: Want eyebrows like Lily Collins? This TikTok viral brow serum can help

RELATED: Halle Berry's natural anti-cellulite secret now comes in a 'magic' lotion for face and neck, too

And as far as effectiveness, the trial results are in! Over 90% reported their fine lines and wrinkles were reduced, while over 94% reported their skin appeared healthier or plumped.

Queen Oil, $160, Omorovicza

With a soft and natural bergamot, jasmine and orange blossom scent, the glide-on oil is enriched with three sources of omega, as well as Vitamins C, E and K.

Plus, it’s so easy to use. Just massage in just a few drops at night instead of moisturizer, the ultimate in soothing self care.

READ MORE

Anne Hathaway's white puff-sleeved dress is the coolest end-of-summer look

Anne Hathaway's uncomfortable health condition is surprisingly common

Anne Hathaway's beauty secrets revealed – her favourite skin and makeup products

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page