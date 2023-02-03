Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan of No7 – you’ll love the brand’s $5.99 sheet mask

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to health and beauty, Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow is renowned for her tips and tricks to better our personal care. Although she boasts a good sleep routine and nutrition as the basis of her self-care, she also relies on using good skincare products.

Notably, Gwyneth heralds the drugstore brand No7 as a go-to, previously singing their praises: “Everyone raves about No7 and their range of high-quality cosmetics”.

Originally from the UK, No7 products have been a skin saviour for many - particularly their Lift & Luminate range which has won many a 5-star review. One of these highly rated products is the Triple Action Serum Boost Sheet Mask which is clinically proven to provide one week’s worth of age-defying serum ingredients into a nifty 20-minute treatment.

Lift & Luminate Triple Action Serum Boost Sheet Mask, $5.99, No7

Containing No7’s powerful anti-wrinkle peptide formula as well as firming hyaluronic acid and brightening vitamin C, this sheet mask provides seven times the amount of concentration to the skin in just one single go. Wow!

Designed with added ear hooks, this nourishing sheet mask adheres perfectly to the contours of your face – improving the delivery of all active ingredients for hydrated, glowing skin.

What’s even better? At the moment No7 are offering a buy one, get one 50% off across their ranges – with an additional exclusive extra 10% off on moisturizers. Simply use the code EXTRA10 for a whole 60% off your purchase. What a brilliant deal!

