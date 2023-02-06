This £14 sheet mask transforms tired eyes – and Victoria Beckham is a huge fan

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

When it comes to skincare, it is especially important to take care of the delicate skin under your eyes. With the stresses of everyday life and sleep deprivation, your eyes can be left looking tired and puffy – so finding the right eye care products to keep this area plump and hydrated is very important.

Having launched her own skincare and makeup range, one person that we always look up to for skincare inspiration is Victoria Beckham.

The singer-turned-fashion designer has previously revealed that she’s a fan of skincare brand 111SKIN, who have a wide range of luxury skincare products.

The brand’s Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, a mini sheet mask for the eye area, is a popular hit amongst beauty lovers who are looking for an improvement in dark circles and puffiness.

Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, £14 / $17, 111SKIN

Formulated with hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, a complex of strengthening peptides as well as restoring retinol and vitamins, these sheet eye masks will help to deeply moisturise your under-eye area and improve the look of fine lines and discolouration.

Enhanced with hexapeptide to tighten and smooth skin, this mask also inhibits muscle contraction, which gives a botox-like effect.

Available for just £14 and with visible results in a single 20-minute treatment, it’s no wonder this product is flying off the virtual shelves.

So, how do you use it? After cleansing your face, simply remove back the protective peel on both sides of the sheet and apply the mask to your under-eye area. Remove after 20 minutes and pat in the remaining essence gently. To promote and enjoy long lasting results, follow up your treatment by using the intensive Celestial Black Diamond Eye Cream.

