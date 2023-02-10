Shoppers say this new no-needle 'instant filler' is a game changer for lines and wrinkles

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If you're looking for an innovative, non-invasive way to tackle fine lines and wrinkles, there's a revolutionary new anti-aging skincare wonder that shoppers are raving about - and even buying for their family members.

Invity’s Youth Activating Instant Filler, a cosmeceutical grade serum with a flash-filler effect and delivered with a no-needle syringe, has been notching up fans, with shoppers dubbing it "amazing", "magic" and even the "product of 2023."

The serum comes in five multi-use syringes, and is designed to have both short and long term benefits, including visibly tightened and calmed skin in about an hour. Studies have also shown that the Instant Filler can help reduce wrinkles by up to 87% in 28 days.

Youth Activating Instant Filler, 5 multi-use no-needle syringes, $65, Invity

"My husband has been dying to get something that handles his under eye baggage," revealed one shopper. "This was an instant changer for us. Now over time it's working better and better!! So glad my mother bought this for his birthday."

Reviewers are saying that the serum, which is a combination of patent-pending hyaluronic acid technology, NAD (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), and collagen-boosting botanicals, helps improve a whole array of challenges from under-eye bags, to frown lines and saggy skin.

"Game changer!," enthused another shopper who gave the treatment a five-star review. "This product really works. It lifts and hydrates and my skin looks amazing."

"Skin tightening, pore minimizing and decrease in fine lines instantly, without the use of needles," said one enthusiastic shopper, who advised us all to "run to get this! This is the product of 2023!"

So whether a gift for yourself or for an in-law, if you're looking for an instant filler with little fuss and great results, Invity just might be what you're looking for.

