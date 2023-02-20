Brooke Shields uses this lash-enhancing serum for her BROWS - and it's 30% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When fans asked Brooke Shields for advice on how to treat thinning eyebrows, the actress and legendary supermodel had a surprising hack: GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

Brooke shared her unusual brow-boosting secret after she shared an eyebrow tutorial on Instagram.

“Beautiful!” said one fan, who added, “My brows are thinning; any good tips?!.” “Yes! Try @grandecosmetics GrandeLASH on your brows,” Brooke replied with a kissing lips emoji.

Brooke Shields shared the unusual eyebrow-enhancing hack on Instagram

Of course, GRANDE-MD Lash Enhancing Serum was created to help you get thicker-looking eyelashes - and it's a proven winner with shoppers who say they "can't believe" the difference it has made with their lashes.

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 6 Month Supply, $87.50 (WAS $125), ULTA

“From stump lashes to beautiful lashes,” said one Ulta shopper. “I'm truly in awe at how well this worked.. My results in such a small amount of time. I can't believe it.”

And right now you can get 30% off a six-month supply of Brooke-approved GrandeLash at Ulta! PLUS, online only, you'll get a Free Deluxe Waterproof Grande Mascara with $50 Grande Cosmetics purchase until February 25.

GRANDE Mighty Minis trio – for lashes, brows and lips, $29, ULTA

Brooke's not the only fan of GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, no doubt because it has the numbers to back the results. One 12-week consumer study revealed: 94% saw healthier looking lashes; 91% saw longer looking lashes and 97% saw more visible lashes.

The serum will help give the appearance of longer looking lashes in just around four to six weeks, and full results in around three months.

One Ulta reviewer enthused that it was well worth the wait. “Awesome product,” they wrote. “First month nothing, second month fuller lashes, third month so long hitting my glasses. People are constantly asking what lashes or mascara I wear. I love this stuff.”

And if you'd like to discover a trio of Grande beauty boosters - the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, plus GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, and GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper – the $29 Mighty Minis set at Ulta has a perfect five-star rating.

Raise your hand if you're adding to basket!

