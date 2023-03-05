This 'miracle in a bottle' cleanser is an essential for new mums and their babies - & there’s 50% off right now

Finding your feet as a new mum can sometimes be difficult. From post-partum recovery to broken sleep, navigating these huge life changes can be tricky – so you shouldn’t have to sweat the small stuff like finding the best skincare products for your baby.

Trying to tackle conditions like dry skin and baby acne when you’ve never seen nor experienced it before may feel overwhelming - let alone trying to maintain some self-care and witnessing the changes in your own skin that may crop up post-birth.

Caprea Beauty is an environmental skincare brand with 100% plantable packaging whose PH Balancing Cleanser is suitable for both you and your baby. Having been heralded as a ‘miracle in a bottle’, it’s the ultimate remedy for new mums…

PH Balancing Cleanser, £17.90, Caprea Beauty

Commended as the Beauty Shortlist at the Mama & Baby awards last summer, this foaming facial wash is packed with nourishing Monoi oil as well as coconut oil and tea tree.

Monoi oil is known in the beauty community for aiding the retainment of moisture in the skin and promoting essential healing whilst tea tree keeps out nasty air pollutants due to its antibacterial properties. Ultimately, these all work together to balance the skin’s natural PH.

Gently massage over your own or your baby’s face and neck to create a rich lather (avoiding the delicate eye area) and then wash off with warm water – make sure to check the water isn’t too hot for your baby.

Available on Caprea Beauty’s special offer, you can get 50% off now using the code BABYMAMA for half price off your order today. Whether you’re purchasing it for yourself or as part of a post-birth care package for someone else, we’re sure any new mum would appreciate receiving this skin-loving addition to their routine. How lovely!

