Kourtney Kardashian and Victoria Beckham swear by collagen supplements - and this one has a near-perfect rating

A-lister Victoria Beckham and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian are avid fans of collagen supplements, having previously raved about them on their social media channels.

Renowned for their ability to improve the appearance of dry, dehydrated and dull skin, and aid with anti-ageing concerns, collagen supplements are proving ever popular with skincare fans.

Victoria Beckham has been known to take Skinade collagen drinks to compliment her skincare routine, whilst Kourtney Kardashian is a fan of Vital Proteins collagen powder. Now, the next generation of collagen beauty supplements has arrived, and with a perfect offer for Mother's Day…

Complete Collagen, £31.95, proto-col (currently buy one, get one free)

proto-col is the first beauty brand in the world to have combined two completely different collagen peptides within one product: one which works to reduce the volume of lines and wrinkles and improve skin elasticity; and the other which helps reduce joint pain and increase flexibility.

Fans of the product love it - it currently has a 4.8 out of 5-star rating!

For Mother's Day, Proto-col is running an epic buy one get one free offer, so you can buy one box of Complete Collagen for your mum and get another one completely free! The offer is available now until midnight on 19th March.

Shoppers have reported seeing results in as little as six to eight weeks, with one fan stating: “Love the improvement in my skin, hair and nails. Fine lines have diminished and my complexion glows. Worth every penny and tastes delicious, too. Have even got my fiancée into proto-col as well.”

Another wrote: “I've tried many collagen products, but these are by far my favourite with visible results. I've ran out now for a few weeks and since then my hair has become brittle and my nails have all snapped.”

The supplement, which has a tangy citrus flavour, combines premium grade collagen peptides with vitamins and minerals, such as vitamins B6, C and E, biotin, zinc and copper. Coming in an easy-to-drink sachet, you can pop this supplement into your handbag for on-to-go consumption. Handy, right?

