Gorgeous gifts for every mum this Mother’s Day at Boots In partnership with Boots

Mother’s Day is fast approaching on 19 March, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate the unsung heroes in our life.

Whether it’s a mother, stepmum, older sibling, dad, auntie or grandparent who’s played the mother figure in your life, finding the right gift to say thank you can be a challenge. Luckily, Boots is here to help. From finding the perfect first Mother’s Day gift for new mums to finding a cute treat or big beauty thrill, there’s a way to show your love to every type of mother with Boots.

You’ll find fabulous offers across some of our favourite brands from Elemis to Estée Lauder, Dyson and Smeg, whether they’re a fitness fanatic, skincare addict or gadget queen. If you’re seeking some inspiration, Boots has created a shortlist with plenty of Mother’s Day gift ideas guaranteed to make her day.

We’ve selected some of our favourite gifts starting at just £4.50 that are sure to delight, whoever you’re paying tribute to.

Browse the full selection of Mother’s Day presents online now.

Beauty Lovers

Dior Rouge Dior Couture Colour Satin Lipstick, £34, Boots

As many of us borrowed our first lipstick from our mum’s makeup bag, this year it might be nice to give something back. The Dior Rouge Couture Colour Satin Lipstick provides rich colour that will last all day while providing a smooth finish.

Available in a range of gorgeous hues of nudes, pinks and reds, this lipstick would bring a smile to any makeup-loving mum out there.

Estée Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum, £83, Boots

When it comes to fragrance, Estée Lauder has you covered. Renowned for creating scents that make every woman feel like the most beautiful person in the room, Estée Lauder Beautiful Eau de Parfum is an essential finishing touch for every beauty lover out there.

With a rich fragrance of rose, lily, tuberose and orange flower, this perfume will make any mother feel her most divine.

YSL All Hours Foundation, £38, Boots

Feel beautiful 24/7 with this full coverage, lightweight foundation from YSL.

Infused with hyaluronic acid for all day hydration and formulated to last all day long, busy mums can achieve a flawless and fresh look in no time at all.

New mums

Myrtle & Maude Therapeutic Pregnancy Bath Soaks, £12, Boots

Whether they’re already a parent or nursing a blossoming bump, a relaxing bath is perfect to relax and soothe the body. Created with natural ingredients, these bath soaks are a one-way ticket to help her have a restful night’s sleep.

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Diffuser 250ml, £32, Boots

As a new parent, it’s important to make yourself feel good whenever you can. This fragrance diffuser is scented with Rice Milk and Cherry Blossom and adds a little joy to every home. Thanks to its sleek and stylish design, it looks chic in any room and can be used all over the house.

My Little Coco Sleepy Head Sleep Well Gift Set, £16, Boots

If they’re an expectant parent or proud new mum, chances are they aren’t getting much sleep! Luckily, this Sleep Well Gift Set is a total saviour.

From the brand founded by Rochelle Humes, My Little Coco is a beauty brand made especially for children with sensitive skin. From bath fizz to pillow mist, the kit has everything mum and baby need for a peaceful night’s sleep.

Laura Ashley Give Yourself Time Gift Set, £20, Boots

The must-have toolkit for mums who like to plan and pamper, this luxurious set from Laura Ashley contains everything you need to clear your mind, and your schedule. Containing goodies like a Laura Ashley Shower Crème, Bath Foam, Notebook and much more, it’s the perfect gift for mums on the go.

Fitness fans

Primal Strength Premium Yoga Mat, £24.99, Boots

If she’s a lover of Pilates, you can’t go wrong with an accessory to elevate her exercise time.

Perfect for an aspiring yogi, this Primal Strength Premium Yoga Mat provides a comfortable and supportive base with optimal grip, ideal for practising poses and cooling down after a workout session.

Fitbit Versa 4 + Pink Sand, £199, Boots

For the serious workout warriors, a Fitbit is the ultimate accessory to transform their fitness routine, and this Versa 4 + Premium model helps you to know when you’re ready for a challenge, or when you need a rest. Perfect for busy mums on the go!

Wellbeing Wonders

For a woman who loves her skincare, look no further than the luxurious selection of skincare and wellbeing offers at Boots.

Boots x REN Premium Beauty Box, £50, Boots

The Boots x REN Premium Beauty Box is packed with REN's signature tonics, balms and creams including the much-loved Glow Daily AHA Tonic, and is carefully curated to calm and hydrate the skin. The products combined are worth £122.50, but you can pick it up for just £50 at Boots.

Olay Giftset Regenerist Day + Retinol24 Night Face Cream 100ml, £65, Boots

If you’d prefer to keep it simple, you can’t go wrong with this Day and Night giftset from Olay – complete with a free face roller! Not everyone needs a 10-step skincare routine, and if she’s a fan of effective, proven ingredients then this is the gift for her.

The set includes Olay’s bestselling Regenerist Day Face Cream & Retinol24 Night Face Cream. Shopping for a spa lover? The face roller will allow her to enjoy a relaxing face massage, perfect for unwinding after a busy day.

Go-to Gadgets

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000 Electric Toothbrush, £300, Boots

If you’re after a smile on Mother’s Day, get the whole family to chip in for this electric toothbrush from Philips. Not only does it help whiten teeth, but it also offers a premium brushing experience that you can adapt to suit you.

Complete with the Sonicare app to track her dental progress, it’s the ideal gadget for every tech-loving mum out there.

Smeg Drip Coffee Machine Cream, £199, Boots

When it comes to coffee, mums don’t mess around.

If you and your siblings want to club together to really surprise her, this Smeg Drip Coffee Machine is the ideal gift as it provides a great tasting brew and a barista style experience all from the comfort of her own home.

£10 and under

At Boots, thoughtful gifts don’t have to cost a fortune. Thanks to their incredible range of brands and products, there’s something special to suit every budget. We’ve put together a selection of little treats starting at just £4.50.

AromaWorks London Light Range – Mandarin & Vetivert Candle, £4.50, Boots

Light up her Mother’s Day with this scented candle. Made with hand-poured soy wax, the citrus notes of Italian Mandarin and Indonesian Vetivert will soothe the mind, body and spirit.

Joules Bath Fizzers 70g x 4, £6, Boots

Add some colour to a cloudy day with these four vibrant bath fizzers, carefully composed with soothing scents of tangerine and jasmine for premium pampering.

L’Oreal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick, £7.99, Boots

From natural nudes to daring reds, there’s a perfect shade for everyone with L’Oreal Paris. The long-lasting formula and moisturising properties of this lipstick will make her feel beautiful all day long.

Essie Nail Polish 6 Ballet Slippers, £7.99, Boots

The perfect at-home spa day isn’t complete without a manicure, and Essie’s high shine, chip-resistant formula allows you to get professional results from the comfort of your own home.

Boots Photo Mug, from £7.99 (Get 20% off before 28th March), Boots

Nothing marks a special occasion like a personalised gift, and this photo mug is both affordable and sentimental. Simply upload her favourite photograph, choose your design and let Boots do the rest.

Sanctuary Spa Ruby Oud Starter Kit, £10, Boots

Make her home into a spa-inspired sanctuary with this luxurious 3-piece set including a rich and indulgent shower oil, coffee body scrub and body butter. Infused with the soothing scent of amber and oud, this is a one-way ticket to relaxation.

Find even more present ideas at Boots with their ultimate gifts for mums.