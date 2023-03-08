Kim Kardashian rates CBD skincare - and this cult Aussie brand has a waitlist of over 5,000

Kim Kardashian is among the many celebrities who swear by the effects of CBD on their skin, sharing that using it before bed “saved my life”. She even threw a CBD-themed baby shower while expecting her fourth child, Psalm.

Gaining traction in recent years, CBD can help to alleviate the symptoms of anxiety, stress and insomnia. But you might be surprised to learn what this powerful ingredient can do for your skincare routine.

Hey Bud is an Australian cruelty-free skincare brand that has identified the benefits of hemp seed oil to create products for problem skin. The range provides relief to those suffering from conditions like dermatitis, psoriasis and even acne thanks to CBD’s ability to reduce sebum production and act as an anti-inflammatory.

After selling out in just one day, there’s one product that will be at the top of everyone’s wish list. And we have a 15% off discount code!

Gentle Jane Hemp Physical Exfoliator, £20, Hey Bud

New to the range, Hey Bud’s Gentle Jane Hemp Physical Exfoliator has got everyone talking, and for good reason. The multifunctional cream exfoliator is gentle on the skin, while the unique blend of chemical exfoliants including AHAs derived from sweet orange and blueberry help to smooth skin tone while reducing the appearance of blackheads.

While other exfoliants are often composed of rough particles and microplastics that result in micro-tearing of the skin, the biodegradable cellulose beads provide just enough exfoliation to clear the pores without damaging the skin – or the environment.

The Gentle Jane Hemp Exfoliator is a perfect example of the Hey Bud ethos: best for your skin, and best for the environment. Use the discount code HELLO15 at checkout to get 15% off sitewide on any Hey Bud product.

Of course, while hemp can benefit all sorts of skin types, not everyone’s skincare routine will be the same. That’s why Hey Bud allows you to build a bundle of products best suited for your skin at a discounted price.

So, whether you’re battling dryness, excess oil, acne or redness – you can find the right combination of products to suit your skincare needs. Enjoy 10% off every two products, 15% off every 3, and 20% off bundles of 4 items or more to build an affordable path to powerful ingredients.

