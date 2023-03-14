Having trouble sleeping? The wellness brand loved by Kate Hudson may have the solution

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

With World Sleep Day happening on 17 March, it’s a good time to assess how you are doing sleep-wise, especially in the stressful world of today.

Whether you’re suffering with anything from stress-induced insomnia to menopausal sleep problems, here's some good news. Fans are raving about a new research-backed 6-in-1 supplement that claims to help you finally get some rest.

In fact, the supplement is designed to give you multiple benefits to your mind and body, including helping to boost focus, reduce stress and improve the health of your skin, nails and hair.

LYMA – yes, the wellness brand behind the at-home laser beauty treatment loved by Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts and Kate Hudson – have come up with the LYMA Supplement, which contains ten patented, peer-reviewed ingredients.

Kate Hudson is a fan of wellness brand LYMA's at-home laser beauty treatment

The LYMA Supplement has been formulated not to knock you out, as a sedative would, but to instead help optimise your body for healthy sleep.

Dr Michael Grandner, certified in Behavioural Sleep Medicine, explained how the LYMA Supplement aids your body in falling, and staying, asleep.

“LYMA recognizes that your body is in night mode, that it’s time to regenerate and the premium formulation boosts those functions, making the body’s nocturnal processes even more effective.”

For skeptics, LYMA provides case studies and reviews to show the effectiveness of the remedy for many who have tried it.

In one study, a woman with menopausal sleep issues who tried the supplements over the course of 12 weeks reported that she felt like “the old me again”. “Now that I am sleeping as I need to, all my negative thoughts from anxiety, low mood, anger and a general feeling of being totally overwhelmed have gone.”

