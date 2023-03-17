Fans say this 'truly amazing' eye serum helps dark circles & eye bags - here's how to get 25% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Are you battling dark circles and eye bags? Invity, the beauty brand behind the needle-free, skin-tightening Instant Filler, has a new solution that fans are saying is 'truly amazing'.

While the Instant Filler is designed to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles in minutes, Invity's Youth Activating Eye Serum is scientifically-formulated to help reduce the look of dark circles and eye bags over time.

RELATED: Fans say this 6-in-1 supplement has finally helped them get a good nights' sleep

One new fan who tried the formula said: “WOW… Truly amazing! Over the years, my work has caused me to amass heavy eye bags and HUGE dark eye circles. After about 3 weeks of using this daily, I've noticed my eye bags decreasing in size and my dark eye circles lightening up. My eye area has also gotten smoother and softer too!!”

The serum has proven a hit with shoppers, and we have a special offer code so you can get it for less right now.

Here's how to get 25% OFF any 2 products:

If you’re in the UK, use the discount code HELLOUK at checkout;

US shoppers should enter the offer code: HELLO.

Simple!

Youth Activating Eye Serum, £50 / $58, Invity

SHOP NOW

Loyal Invity users have also added this new beauty wonder to their shopping lists.

“I'm a big fan of their SuperNAD mask and when they launched this eye serum, I was super excited because I have reaaaaaally bad eye bags & dark circles," said one.

"After using it for the past two weeks, I was really surprised that my eyebags got a lot smaller & my dark circles are fading away. I love love love this product … 10/10 would recommend!!!"

Studies seem to coincide with those rave reviews, too, with a reported 38% decrease in eye puffiness as well as a 36% decrease in dark circles after 28 days.

KEEP SHOPPING:

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer swears by this serum to tackle tired-looking skin

Kim Kardashian rates CBD skincare - and this cult Aussie brand has a waitlist of over 5,000

This 'miracle in a bottle' cleanser is an essential for new mums and their babies - & there’s 50% off right now

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.