This $35 'miracle' neck cream is a must have for aging skin

In any anti-aging routine, skincare is incredibly important to help boost your complexion and prevent visible signs of aging such as sagginess, fine lines and wrinkles.

However, one area that is often neglected is the skin on our neck and decolletage which actually ages 20 times faster than the skin on our face. Wow!

This makes it all the more important to show our necks the same attention as our faces in our self-care routines. PRAI Beauty is a renowned skincare brand famous for their age-defying products and in particular, their cult Ageless Throat & Decolletage Cream.

Ageless Throat & Decolletage Cream, $35, PRAI Beauty

Formulated using the brand’s signature Sepilift technology and wrinkle-plumping hyaluronic acid, this five-star product claims to help improve elasticity and boost collagen for more lifted and tightened skin - with the brand claiming visible results in just seven days!

One fan of the miracle moisturizer noted an improvement in their skin since using the product: “Absolutely love this product, my face and neck have really improved appearance, fading my lines and plumping the skin, you only need a small amount and it lasts ages!”

Another user praised the changes it had made, and how it has trumped all other products: “It has become my one and only neck treatment.”

Simply use a pea-sized amount and massage in upward strokes from chest to chin. For the best results, follow up application with the Ageless Throat & Decolletage Night Creme in the evening.

