Rise of the super-cream for super skin Trend in new wave of luxury creams

It's good news for skin in need of nourishment - but maybe not so much for any bank accounts looking a little deprived - as a wave of super-creams hits the high street.

First we have Christian Dior's big skincare launch, Capture R60/80 XP, a serum and face and eye moisturiser, from £36. It contains TP-Vityl that restarts cellular activity by protecting stem cells, from which all other cells grow, so more new tissue can be potentially regenerated in the heart of the wrinkle. Another ingredient, Bionectine, strengthens skin beneath the wrinkle. And Bi-Skin smoothes surface lines. From beauty counters natiowide.

Then there's Estee Lauder's Re-Nutriv Ultimate Youth Crème, £150, which contains Resveratrate, an exclusive 'youth molecule' that reacts with an enzyme in the skin to unlock a steady stream of a highly concentrated ingredient called Resveratrol. It helps protect skin cells from environmental damage, apparently giving them time to repair visible damage and amplify the appearance of youthfulness. Basically, it claims to help skin look younger, longer. From Selfridges from February 4, 2008, and nationwide and online from March 3.

And finally Elemis turns its attention to the body with Pro-Collagen Radiantly Smooth Body Cream, £85, which uses Micro-Lattice Technology to create a mesh-like support system for skin – it's said to support skin as would hosiery, helping it look tighter and more contoured. Available from February 12; visit www.elemis.com or call 01278 727830.