Bag yourself a spa treatment for free Find a little Sanctuary in the city

The Sanctuary day spa in the heart of London is one of the best-known in the country, made famous by a rather memorable scene with Joan Collins in The Stud. And now it's celebrating its 30th birthday with a nationwide tour, sharing its spa secrets and indulgent treatments in a specially designed Spa Dome.

The Dome comes complete with four private treatment pods in which complimentary express spa treatments will be on offer all day at each location, so you could indulge yourself with a mini facial, hand and foot treatment or have your skin analysed. There will also be a product testing area with free samples to take away.

The tour kicks off on Saturday September 13 in Bristol at Cribbs Causeway, before heading on to Briggate in Leeds on Tuesday 16, Metro Centre in Newcastle on Thursday 18, Glasgow Fort in Glasgow on Saturday 20, Trafford Centre in Manchester on Tuesday 23, Meadowhall in Sheffield on Thursday 25 and ending at St Martins Square in Birmingham on Saturday 27. The dome will be accessible from 12-8pm, apart from in Glasgow when it will be 11am-7pm.