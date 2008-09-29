Posh shows scents with a sleek new look David and Victoria hit NYC to promote his'n'hers fragrances

What a perfect pairing. No, we're not talking about Mr and Mrs Beckham, but Victoria's jaw-dropping Berardi boots, exquisitely balanced with an equally sleek and shiny hairdo.



The pair were in New York to publicise their new his'n'hers fragrances, Beckham Signature. "We wanted Signature to reflect the combined passions that exist within every successful couple's relationship," explained the couple. "The duo fragrances celebrate our individuality, but also convey the strength of our partnership."



The male version opens with an energetic burst of mandarin, mellowing down into watermelon, with a finish that conjures up marine-type freshness.



The female fragrance leads with sweet top notes of anis flower and candy apple, developing into a floral heart and blending down to a seductive bouquet of orchid and heliotrope with warm notes of vanilla. Both start from £21.