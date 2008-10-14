Gemma Arterton enjoys the smell of success New Bond girl is the face of 007-inspired fragrance

She made her name in last year's St Trinian's film before securing her reputation playing the lead in the recent BBC adaptation of Tess Of The D'Urbervilles. And now Gemma Arterton's career is set to go stratospheric with her role as Agent Fields in new Bond film Quantum Of Solace, in which she stars opposite Daniel Craig's heroic super-spy.



But that's not the only big role Ms Arterton will be taking, because she's also appearing in the ad campaign for Bond Girl 007, £16, the first ever Bond-inspired fragrance for women, exclusive to Avon.



Launching globally this month to tie in with the film's release, the scent has been developed to evoke the glamour, confidence and sensuality of Bond girls throughout the 22-film franchise – the longest-running franchise in film history.



It's an unusual cocktail of families, bringing floral and woody aromas together with a claim of cool freshness, too. There are top notes of velvety white peach and orange blossom, followed by mid-notes of jasmine, calypso orchid and freesia with a dry down of amber and patchouli.



And the packaging combines Bond girl shapeliness in the bottle with the coolness of a Q-type gadget in the cap.



Gemma herself reckons the fragrance is "intriguing and glamorous". "Bond girls have always been about confidence," she says. "Whether they're villains or heroines, they always exude power and sexiness and the fragrance embodies this."



Gemma says wearing a fragrance is "part of her identity" and she likes Bond Girl 007 because it's empowering, sexy, "but delicate and feminine at the same time".



