Kelly Brook launches her first fragrance

Kelly Brook's public profile has rarely been as high as it is now following her exit from last year's Strictly Come Dancing after her father died, the end of her engagement to Titanic actor Billy Zane and the start of her relationship with rising rugby star Danny Cipriani.



And it looks set to soar even further with a fitness DVD with Strictly's professional dancer Flavia Cacace coming out at Christmas and, on October 31, the release of her first fragrance.



Kelly, who was involved in every step of the scent's development, was keen for it to reflect the changes she has undergone in her life, resulting in the oriental-floral having both a contemporary and a classic feel, with sparkling top notes that give way to a rich gourmand base.



Called 'Vivacious', the fragrance, from £18.95, is made up of playful fruity notes. There's rose combined with sparkling raspberry and lychee for a 'flirtatious' first impression, followed by a warm, rich heart of amber and musks and a finish containing base notes of rich amber, sensuous woods and musk. Meanwhile, the frosted glass bottled is shaped to reflect Kelly's curvy silhouette.



Available from larger Boots stores, New Look and big independent pharmacies. Call 0845 0708090 for Boots stockists.