Kelly goes for gold as she launches new scent

As she made a personal appearance at Boots' flagship store in central London to mark the launch of her first fragrance, Vivacious, model Kelly Brook dazzled more than even her natural good looks would allow.



That's because she was wearing a dress woven with 24-carat-gold thread and worth £25,000. But with rumours that the deal for her fragrance could land her £250,000, it sounds like a worthwhile investment.



The fragrance is an oriental-floral, with sparkling top notes over a deep, richer base, containing raspberry, lychee, amber and musk. It's available from larger Boots and costs £18.95.



With the dress making the most of her curves, the model matched the shapeliness of the bottle and topped the stunning look off with fabulously full hair, set on heated rollers and twisted around them towards the ends to create a mass of loops and rolls. Dressed from a side parting, it recreated a vintage, Forties feel.