Donna Karan gives a little extra
From fragrant treats to fun stocking fillers, we've got some great gift suggestions for this festive season
The DKNY Lip Gloss Set, £49, comes in two variants – one containing Be Delicious eau de parfum, 50ml, with three lipglosses in wearable, daytime colours, Anjou Blush, Fuji Red and Pink Lady, while the other contains Delicious Night eau de parfum, 50ml, with seductive shades of gloss - Night Cap, Twilight and After Hours. Both are exclusive to John Lewis.
Or there's the DKNY Golden Delicious Set, £59, including a limited edition bottle of DKNY Golden Delicious, 50ml, with three new essences: Juicy Apple, Sweet Floral and Sex-A-Peel in rollerball format, which can be used alone or together to create a personalised cocktail of sexy apple-y scent. Exclusive to Selfridges.
