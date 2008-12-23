﻿

Donna Karan gives a little extra

From fragrant treats to fun stocking fillers, we've got some great gift suggestions for this festive season

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
If you're buying for fans of DKNY fragrances, the gift sets this year come with a little extra surprise.

The DKNY Lip Gloss Set, £49, comes in two variants – one containing Be Delicious eau de parfum, 50ml, with three lipglosses in wearable, daytime colours, Anjou Blush, Fuji Red and Pink Lady, while the other contains Delicious Night eau de parfum, 50ml, with seductive shades of gloss - Night Cap, Twilight and After Hours. Both are exclusive to John Lewis.

Or there's the DKNY Golden Delicious Set, £59, including a limited edition bottle of DKNY Golden Delicious, 50ml, with three new essences: Juicy Apple, Sweet Floral and Sex-A-Peel in rollerball format, which can be used alone or together to create a personalised cocktail of sexy apple-y scent. Exclusive to Selfridges.

More on:

More about donna karan

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment