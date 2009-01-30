Lulu needs a little Time… Singer creates her own scent

From her heyday in the Sixties when she became famous with Shout, to marrying Bee Gee Maurice Gibb and then hairdresser John Frieda, Lulu has spent little time out of the spotlight.



And now she retains her public profile as a businesswoman with her own line of beauty products, to which she has just added Time, a personal fragrance that encapsulates memories of her heyday with evocations of happy holidays.



"Personally, I have always been very sensitive to scents – they can shape my mood and stir long dormant memories," she explains. "I have always collected fragrances – oils, candles, incense, perfume…"



"During the holidays I love pine and cinnamon as I am immediately whisked back to childhood Christmases.



"And if I have a hectic day, I love bathing in relaxing lavender. I travel with my own blends and the first thing I do when I arrive anywhere is burn some of my favourite incense to make me feel at home. So I spent a long time defining the scents I love – and why – and experimenting with combinations, blends and mixes."



Lulu tells us her ideal fragrance is "sexy – but shy! I knew I didn't want anything too heavy, too sweet or too fruity."



So she has combined smells that reminded her of the Sixties – patchouli and a light musk – with scents from more recent times, such as uplifting bergamot, an exotic spicy fragrance and an unusual, addictive pink pepper from Peru said to evoke feelings of happiness.



"I also wanted to recreate that feeling of freedom, of sun-kissed sexiness one gets on holiday, so I added fresh lemon and warm jasmine. Blended together, this is, for me, time captured in a bottle," Lulu concludes.



Available for £35 for 50ml eau de toilette from http://www.qvcuk.com and www.luluspace.co.uk.