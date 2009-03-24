It's all in a day's work for SJP Actress launches selection of scents for every mood

Sarah Jessica Parker really does believe in keeping busy. As well as beginning filming a new romcom, Did You Hear About The Morgans, with Hugh Grant, the actress has just added a new selection of scents to her portfolio.



The Lovely Collection consists of three, very different fragrances to take women from dawn to dusk.



Dawn is an illuminating scent of sparkling citrus, vibrant orchids and soft musk; Endless is a sparkling floral with luscious plum and fresh ivy; and Twilight is a smouldering, sensual scent of starlit citrus, lush florals, warm amber and musk.



And they all get our seal of approval, with their light, but memorable, key notes.



They're available now from Boots and leading department stores and pharmacies, starting at £23 each.