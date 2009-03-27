Samia cuts beauty to the core Corrie star nothing like her image-conscious character

It may have just been announced that Fern Britton is apparently pulling out of presenting the Soap Awards following her decision to quit This Morning, but that doesn't mean the night will be any less gilded and glamorous than the Oscars of the soap world deserves.



We caught up with Samia Smith, who plays Maria Connor in Coronation Street, to find out how she's feeling about the event, at which she's nominated for best actress, and how she makes sure she's red-carpet ready – only to discover that the young star is distinctly unglitzy.



"I'm very flattered to be up for best actress," she told us. "The past few years have been really challenging so it's really nice to be even nominated," Samia explained, referring to continuous 12-hour days for the past 18 months as her character, Maria, moved to the centre of some of the show's biggest storylines, including a wedding, stillbirth and the murder of her husband, Liam Connor.



"My whole life is completely different to Maria's – thank God," Samia continued. "Ultimately we're both nice girls, but that's probably where the similarity ends. I'm not as girly or looks-obsessed as she is. I don't do my make-up and hair every day. I'm not vain. I love my clothes – but it's all TopShop and Selfridges."



Samia doesn't even spend a fortune on beauty treats. "I love Johnson's facial wipes because I'm always knackered when I get in bed and can't be bothered with the cleanse, tone and moisturiser routine," she said. "My treat is Prescriptives Vibrant-C," Samia continued, telling us she only indulges herself with the skin brightening moisturiser twice a year because of the price - £32.40, using Olay the rest of the time. "Maria is more glamorous than me," Samia concludes. "When I get home I kick back and put my trackie bottoms on."