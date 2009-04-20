Jodie Prenger talks hair, makeup, signature scents and surgery

Jodie Prenger, 30, won last year's BBC reality show I'd Do Anything to take the role of Nancy in Oliver!, now playing in the West End. As Rowan Atkinson leaves the role of Fagin, which is to be taken over by comic Omid Djalili, Jodie has just extended her run until the end of the year. We asked Jodie to share with us her beauty secrets.



What can't you live without?

"My Charles Fox false eyelashes, which actually look quite natural" - Call 0800 2000 360 or visit the shop at 22 Tavistock Street, Covent Garden, London WC2E 7PY, 0207 240 311. "And I use Estee Lauder MagnaScopic Volume Mascara, £17.13, a lot – it's fab."



You used to be a nail technician? Do you still keep your hand in?

I used to give manicures to the residents my parents look after in their care home in Blackpool, but I don't have time now. I can't even really wear acrylics myself any more because I have to have grubby nails with dirt under them for the show – although sometimes I can't resist and I have just found an amazing little nail shop on Tottenham Court Road in London's West End where I had a full set of acrylics done for £20 and that included a touch of nail art on one of my thumbnails. When I'm not working, I wear dark colours which look best with short nails - Dior Vernis Long Wearing Nail Lacquer in Mystic Violine, £14, a gorgeous deep-purple and Bourjois So Laque polish in Bleu Mysterieux, £5.37, the most amazing deep-blue.



Do you spend a lot of money on cosmetics?

No, I love a bargain. I've brought all my hair products down to London from home in Blackpool because I usually get them from the pound shop. I don’t even know what mousse I use because all the writing on the can is in Indian. It was a pound! I've still got ten bottles of it that'll last me the rest of my life.



Is that how you get so much movement in your hair?

My hair is poker straight - there's not a kink in it – so I sleep in sponge rollers underneath a pair of tights. Lovely sight. It works, though. That's my key to looking good - cheap mousse and going to bed with your rollers in and your tights wrapped round your head. Boots Essentials Bendy Rollers, £5.60 for eight.



Do you have a signature scent?

There are two sides to me that I like to reflect with my perfume: I love Dior J'Adore, £38 for 30ml eau de parfum because I'm a real romantic, but also Coco Chanel, £39 for 35ml eau de parfum, because it's a scent for strong women.



How do you feel about cosmetic surgery?

My feeling is it's the imperfections that make you the person you are - if I didn't have my laughter lines, I wouldn't know I'd laughed half my life. But Chanel Teint Innocence Foundation, £25, which was recommended to me by a make-up artist at the BBC, does improve the look of my skin, giving it a luminous sheen.



It's A Fine Life: My Story by Jodie Prenger (Michael O'Mara, £14.99) is out now.