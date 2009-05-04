Is this the key to anti-ageing? Boots launches another proven winning formula

The last time Boots launched a much-hyped anti-ager that was scientifically proven to work, 20 weeks-worth of supplies sold out in days and queues – of both men and women – formed outside stores as eager consumers tried to get their hands on the winning formula.



And now the hype looks set to start all over again as Boots adds another proven anti-ager to its massively successful No7 Protect & Perfect range, with Protect & Perfect Intense Beauty Serum, £19.75.



Independently tested in a double-blind, randomised trial over a 12-month period by the University of Manchester Department of Dermatology, the serum was proven to have a genuine long-term effect on the visible signs of ageing.



Professor Chris Griffiths, foundation professor of dermatology at the university commented: “The results show that, when used long term, the product produces a clinically discernable improvement in wrinkles in photo-aged skin.“ Seventy per cent of volunteers involved in the trials showed a marked improvement in skin aged by the sun.



The original test results – also at the University of Manchester – proved Protect & Perfect Beauty Serum stimulated production of fibrillin, a component of the skin’s elastic tissue and essential for skin to maintain its ‘springiness’. The new trial shows those results can be maintained with the Intense Serum, which has been developed for older skin.



Stewart Long, Boots skincare scientific adviser, commented: “With this research, we have shown a commercially available, anti-ageing product can actually improve the appearance of facial wrinkles when used in the long-term.



"To our knowledge, this is the first time such benefits have been reported for a non-prescription, commercially available cosmetic ‘anti-ageing’ product. We feel that this approach to testing is the way that anti-ageing products should be evaluated and will be continuing our research with further, more powerful studies.”



No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Beauty Serum is available from Boots from today.



The results of this study show that skin has undergone similar structural changes to those seen following treatment with retinoic acid that is known to repair the signs of photo-ageing.