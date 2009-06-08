The smell of summer 2009 revolves around essence of cocktail Fruity mixed drinks inspire the latest season's fragrances

There’s a great way of getting a boozy buzz this summer without the hangover because Calvin Klein fragrances are taking their inspiration from ‘essence of cocktail’. And they’re not alone…



Eternity For Summer For Men, £32 for 100ml eau de parfum, is a masculine fragrance with a burst of gin and tonic with lime and icy bergamot. Middle notes include pepper, basil and camomile, with a drydown of white amber, hinoki wood and anise for warmth.



CKIN2U For Him, £29 for 100ml eau de toilette, captures the warmth of a summer evening with a shot of caipirinha mixed with pear infused with aromatic cilantro leaf. The middle notes contain mate tea, ginger and orris root, with base notes of woods, vetiver and musk. The women’s version, £29 for 100ml eau de toilette, opens with appletini cocktail and blood orange accord for a dewy freshness, with orchid, frangipani and gingersnap at the heart and wet cedar, warm sandalwood and creamy musk at the base.



CKIN2U 2GO For Him, £12.50 for a 20ml travel size, hits the spot with an instant burst of lime gin fizz, blending into a combination of musks.



ck one summer, £27.50 for 100ml eau de toilette, is blended through with a hint of rum cocktail from an opening of mint and cucumber with citrus notes.



There’s also Joop! Jump Electric Heat, £29 for 100ml, which contains a combination of invigoration and sensuality with a splash of vodka added to bitter orange, icy cardamom and patchouli and Sunkissed Glow By J.Lo, £27.50 for 50ml eau de toilette, a fresh, fruity floral with cassis sorbet mixed in the top notes with ruby red grapefruit and pineapple juice, orange flower, passion fruit and water lily in the heart and amber and cashmere wood at the base.



All now available nationwide.