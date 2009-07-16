The scent of summer comes with enticing temptations too good to resist…

It’s hard to rationalise treating yourself to something glamorous and indulgent when the whole country’s apparently in financial lockdown.



But when there are enticing gifts that come completely free with your purchase, there is, unfortunately, rather more of an incentive to splash the cash than there is to be hard with your card.



If you are thinking, however, of refreshing your fragrance wardrobe for summer, at least you’ll get a little more value for money with the current round of incentives being offered. Here are our favourites:



*To tie in with the country’s current cricketing obsession, you can get an official, licensed, exclusive Ashes cotton T-shirt with any purchase of Hugo Element, Lacoste Challenge or the brand new Boss In Motion White Edition. From 9 July to 29 July, from The Perfume Shop, while stocks last.



*Gwen Stefani’s popular Harajuku Lovers fragrance brings with it the cutest silver keyring with the Harajuku characters and heart charm with purchases greater than £20. Again, from 9 July to 29 July, from The Perfume Shop, while stocks last.



*We love these bags from tattoo artist Ed Hardy, to go with his new fragrances created with fashion designer Christian Audigier – which would almost be enough to buy the fragrance for alone, if it wasn’t actually a pretty interesting scent.

The Speedy Messenger Bag and Love Kills Slowly Tote will come free with the purchase of a 50ml eau de parfum or eau de toilette male or female fragrance or other product that costs more than £35. From 10 August to the end of the month, while stocks last, from The Perfume Shop, Debenhams and The Fragrance Shop.



*And later in the year, there will be the most covetable of gifts from Paul Smith, with the designer’s trademark stripes adorning a 100 per cent cotton towel, free with any Paul Smith fragrance, 50ml or larger. From 17 September to 30 September, while stocks last, from The Perfume Shop.



Shop online at www.theperfumeshop.com or call 0845 601 1950 for stockists.