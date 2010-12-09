Weathering the winter: tips for radiant skin Check out our advice to keep you in the pink even on the coldest days

However chic your hat and scarf set, the cold weather can really take it out of your skin.



Alternating between central heating and raw winter weather affects even the healthiest skin, which tends to lose its colour and elasticity, resulting in a tired and slightly 'grey' look. But with a regular care routine – and a little help from the cosmetics counter – your skin can be bright and beautiful all winter long.





