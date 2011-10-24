Keeping crow's feet at bay There are no easy solutions to laughter lines, but there are steps you can take to reduce the chances of them appearing.

Crow's feet, laughter lines, wrinkles... it doesn't matter what you call them, they are one of the earliest signs of ageing that appear on our skin.



Although the first and finest of these lines may in fact add a little character to the face, like the first grey hairs, they are likely to strike terror in our hearts when we notice them.



As with so many of these beauty issues, there is no charm that will ward them off forever, and no miracle cure once they appear, but we can at least try and develop good habits that won't encourage them, or make them worse once they start to form.





Remember that crow's feet appear around the eyes, where the skin is thin and delicate. And, to a great extent, it's the eyes that hold the key to keeping them at bay. If you treat your eyes right and avoid straining them and scrunching them up to see, you won't be encouraging the wrinkles to form in the first place. So, remember these six points: