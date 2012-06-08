Review: Estée Lauder’s latest skincare hero

Like most women, I am forever in search of a flawless, glowing complexion.



So I jumped at the chance to review Estée Lauder’s Idealist Even Skintone Illuminator, which promises to help achieve just that.



It is a serum to be applied underneath your normal moisturiser that contains many key ingredients to help make the most of your skin.

Colour-correcting optics help neutralise the look of redness and discolouration, while brightening optics increase surface reflectance to provide skin with a naturally brighter, more illuminated look.



Most importantly, for me, it claims to smooth the appearance of the skin's surface to blur the look of imperfections and shadows.



After two weeks of using this product every morning and night, I can safely say I will not be living without it…



The serum has a gorgeous, pearly shimmer that serves to subtly highlight your features in all the right areas and provide the natural glow that I oh-so-crave.



Light reflects off the shimmery pigments, automatically drawing attention away from acne scars (courtesy of a couple of unfortunate teenage years) and pigmentation, giving the illusion of an even skin tone.



What I really loved about this product was its matte texture – serums can be super oily, resulting in your make-up sliding off if applied over.





New Idealist Even Skintone Illuminator 30ml — £46.00, 50ml — £62.00. Available at Estée Lauder counters nationwide and online at esteelauder.co.uk.