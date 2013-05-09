Kate Moss unveiled as the new face - and body - of St Tropez

Lounging by a swimming pool, Kate Moss shows off her incredible figure as she poses for a new advertising campaign. The stunning supermodel has bared her bikini body as the new face of St. Tropez — and revealed she has been using the fake tan since she was in her 20s.



"I have used St. Tropez since it started," Kate, 39, said. "Around 15 years ago, the first time I went to Ibiza I didn't want to be the only white person on the beach so I had a St. Tropez.



"(They) do it so well that you do look natural, you don't have that fear, which I always did, of going streaky and not being able to fix it — total nightmare.





"There is no reason to go around with that pasty pallor anymore, which is really exciting."



In the photos, mum-of-one Kate shows exactly why she is considered one of the world's most beautiful women, flaunting her flawless body for the sizzling campaign.



"I'm so excited," she said of the signing. "I've been using the products since they started and it's a really trustworthy, cool brand."



The brand is equally delighted to have Kate on board. CEO Michelle Feeney said, "We're absolutely thrilled that Kate Moss has chosen to work with us on our new campaign: it gives us the ultimate stamp of approval on the quality of our products.

"Kate epitomizes St. Tropez's naturally glamorous approach to self-tanning and is a long-time advocate of the brand.



"Kate's fashion icon status is important to us, but now her growing number of beauty campaigns proves that her appeal as a beauty icon resonates with confident women across all age groups globally.



"Not only is she beautiful but she has this amazing attitude. St. Tropez is about confidence."