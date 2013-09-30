Eucerin skin care expert to fight dry winter skin

A large portion of the population has dry skin and while the causes are diverse – genetics, ageing, hormones – one of the biggest factor is cold climates, like the British weather.



Enter Eucerin – a skincare brand that has created a range specifically formulated for dry and very dry skin which can be tight, rough and prone to itchiness.









Rich in urea, one of the essential natural moisturising factors found in human skin, Eucerin Dry Skin has products that help to prevent, care for and treat dry skin by replenishing and maintaining urea levels in the skin.



The Eucerin Intensive Lotion 10% w/w Cutaneous Emulsion Urea* can be your ultimate weapon in the fight against winter skin for your body.



And the Replenishing Face Cream helps replace the moisture in your skin without leaving it greasy, making it a perfect make-up base.









Eucerin Dry Skin is available all winter long in Boots, Superdrug and chemists nationwide.



*Always read the leaflet