Best spot-busting products

As the winter weather grows colder and the central heating goes on, skin becomes more prone to spots.



Whether your blemishes are due to the change in temperature, hormones or stress, there are small changes you can make to your daily routine to help combat the causes.



Keep your tools clean

Germs travel, so make sure you regularly clean your make-up brushes and keep your smart phone screen sanitised.



Eat healthily

Although there is no hard evidence that eating sugary or greasy foods can cause spots, maintaining a healthy, balanced diet is important in keeping your skin clear of toxins.



Avoid touching your face

Throughout the day your hands are constantly coming in to contact with germs, so try to avoid touching your face, and wash your hands before reapplying make-up.



Stay hydrated

Water is essential to help clear the toxins that cause blemishes in the skin, so make sure you drink at least eight glasses each day. If you're struggling to get enough, try herbal tea or adding ice cubes to your drink.



Keep your skin clear

Sweat and makeup can both clog up pores and play havoc with the balance of natural oils in our skin, so make sure you shower after a workout and remove your make-up before you go to bed.



Take a moment to relax

Spots can become worse during times of stress, so make time to relax; be it taking exercise, running a warm bath or simply putting your feet up.