Earlier this year Strictly Come Dancing's Joe Sugg opened up about his battles with acne. The vlogger, who is known for his pranks, switched gears in an honest, open video where he talked about his skin struggles, how it knocked his confidence and how he managed to sort his skin out. Joe, who is paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell on the BBC show, speaks candidly in the 30-minute video about his skin story.

"Bit of a switch up on the ole' content this week everyone," he wrote in the description of the video. "I've decided to talk a bit about my skin story and hopefully it will help some of you who may be affected by acne." He also revealed that he even turned to his sister, YouTube star Zoella, to help him cover up his skin with makeup and attributed his spots to stress and personal hygiene, which all started when he left sixth form and started a full-time job as a roof thatcher. Joe eventually met with a professional skin expert who suggested various treatments and tricks to help his skin, which he says helped massively but the acne still popped up.

He explains how it got to the point that he didn't want to go out, film videos or do anything at all due to a lack of confidence brought on by his acne – he was even too embarrassed to watch his old videos back, too. Two years ago, he made an appointment with a skin doctor who suggested a course of Roaccutane, an acne drug, which helped to clear his skin over the past 18 months. He also puts his clearer skin down to less stress, sleeping more, going out less and drinking more water.

His fans were quick to praise his honest, open video, saying "so much respect for your honesty and vulnerability" and "thank you so much for using your voice for the better and not being afraid of sharing your insecurities with such a big audience."

