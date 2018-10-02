Ruth Langsford reveals her £5 beauty essential - and you'll want it in your life The presenter just loves a bargain

It's not east staying looking fresh and vibrant in your 50s when you have to wake up at 5am to start work – but somehow Ruth Langsford manages it. The 58-year-old, who regularly fills in for Holly Willoughby on This Morning, has revealed the beauty secrets she shares by – and top of her list is a bargain £5 moisturiser. "As soon as the cold weather starts and the central heating goes on, my mantra is to moisturise, moisturise, moisturise," the mum-of-one explained. "I like affordable skincare, you don't have to spend a fortune if you know something does the job well. I carry a travel-size pot of Astral around in my handbag, so I can pop it out and reapply it whenever my skin starts to feel taut and dry."

Early mornings take their toll, so Ruth has to take care of herself

Ruth also explained that she takes the time to moisturise all of her body – including hands, elbows and even her feet: "I always moisturise my elbows and hands each night before bed. It's something my mum always did. I always remember her putting her hand cream on her elbows." And she gives her feet an overnight moisture treat by using a foot file, covering them in Astral then wearing cotton socks over the top.

To turn winter beauty upkeep into a treat rather than a chore, Ruth also revealed that she likes to incorporate into her weekend leisure time. "I apply a coconut oil hair mask, a face mask and smother myself in a rich body moisturiser and let all that sink in, whilst I relax with the Sunday papers and my family," she said.

When it comes to the rest of her beauty routine, it's no surprise that Ruth is again a fan of reasonably-priced products – she named her other top buys as L'Oreal Elnett hairspray, Lancome waterproof mascara, Marks & Spencer bronze eyeliner and MAC spice lip pencil. We think you look great, Ruth!

